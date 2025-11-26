Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

