Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires 15,022 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF $USMC

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 747.3% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1,763.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

USMC opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

