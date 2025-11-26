Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires 13,614 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

