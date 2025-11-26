Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 142.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bio-Techne by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 565,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. Bio-Techne Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

