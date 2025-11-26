Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 7,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Privia Health Group worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.94, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

