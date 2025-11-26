Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 58,000 Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 101.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 354.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.