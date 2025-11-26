Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after buying an additional 1,932,314 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,060,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Revvity by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,160,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 243,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $81.36 and a one year high of $128.29.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

