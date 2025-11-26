Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

QSR stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,079. This represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $254,948,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $224,744,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

