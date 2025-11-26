ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 29.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 63.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $255.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $121,871.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,079.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

