Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.45.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $217.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. Republic Services has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,255,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

