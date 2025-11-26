Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

