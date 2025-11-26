Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,350 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,283.33.

LON RNWH opened at GBX 948 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 590.55 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 900.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 851.38. The company has a market capitalization of £750.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

