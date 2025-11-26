Raymond James Financial Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to “Moderate Buy”

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSGet Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$95.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$62.57 and a 1 year high of C$95.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

