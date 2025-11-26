Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,053,560 shares of company stock valued at $618,173,018. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.5%

HOOD opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

