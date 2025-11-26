Pump.fun One Day Volume Hits $162.45 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Pump.fun has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Pump.fun has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $162.45 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pump.fun token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun’s genesis date was July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official message board is x.com/pumpfun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00281621 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $146,956,793.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

