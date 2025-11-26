Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 71,939 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1,950.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 632,200.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares in the company, valued at $76,011,088.02. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,452 shares of company stock worth $133,695,432. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $350.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.36. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.