Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after buying an additional 1,226,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,694,000 after acquiring an additional 183,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SYY opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

