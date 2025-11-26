Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 61.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average is $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

