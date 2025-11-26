Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.73 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.7%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

