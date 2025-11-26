Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $818,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MPWR opened at $908.61 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $958.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,426 shares of company stock valued at $76,049,294. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.