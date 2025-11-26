Post (NYSE:POST) Director David Kemper Acquires 1,800 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director David Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:POST opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Post by 2,180.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

