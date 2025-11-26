Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Post by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Post by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Post Company Profile



Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

