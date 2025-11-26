Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Polyhedra Network has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 385,746,980.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.05008538 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $3,963,711.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

