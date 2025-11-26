Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Trims Stake in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its holdings in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,819,000 after purchasing an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $8,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Report on APLD

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 37,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,367,734.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,786.23. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,080. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.