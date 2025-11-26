Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $392,000 Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Chemours were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 60.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,428,000 after buying an additional 1,515,520 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.77%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

