Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $175,214.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 424,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,126.10. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 12,493 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $250,109.86. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 647,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,952. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,535 shares of company stock worth $5,427,779. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

