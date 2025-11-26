Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,991 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,124,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,126,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Kinetik by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $463.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

