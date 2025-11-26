PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $38,269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $33,098,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 4,970.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morningstar by 879.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.89 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.89, for a total transaction of $1,528,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,609,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,692,673.63. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,148 shares of company stock valued at $13,196,162. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

