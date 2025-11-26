PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,224,000 after buying an additional 1,047,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $27,828,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,995,000 after acquiring an additional 697,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 574,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,747,900 shares of company stock worth $142,971,728. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.