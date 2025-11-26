PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

