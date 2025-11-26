PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Benchmark raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

FWRG stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 223.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

