PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.8%

HWC stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

