PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a positive return on equity of 28.84%.
PipeHawk Stock Performance
Shares of PIP stock opened at GBX 1.30 on Wednesday. PipeHawk has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 and a 1-year high of GBX 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95. The company has a market capitalization of £472,069.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.
About PipeHawk
