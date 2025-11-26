PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PipeHawk (LON:PIP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PipeHawk had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a positive return on equity of 28.84%.

PipeHawk Stock Performance

Shares of PIP stock opened at GBX 1.30 on Wednesday. PipeHawk has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 and a 1-year high of GBX 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -106.95. The company has a market capitalization of £472,069.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.

About PipeHawk

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions, rail industry solutions, and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; Automation and Test System Solutions; and Rail Trackside Solutions segments.

