Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $1.90 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $14,809,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 35.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $156.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

