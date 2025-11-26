Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 49,671 Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDS opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

WDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

