Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $284.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $285.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

