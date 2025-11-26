Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $4.76 Million in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 199,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. China Yuchai International comprises about 0.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of China Yuchai International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.