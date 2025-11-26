Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,975 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Carnival Stock Performance

Carnival stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.