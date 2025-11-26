PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PDSB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.