PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PAVM has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on PAVmed from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PAVM opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of PAVmed worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

