Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.50 and last traded at GBX 366.90, with a volume of 157442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.

Pantheon International Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 329.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81.

Pantheon International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon International Plc (PIN) is an investment trust that provides investors with differentiated access to a global, diversified portfolio of private equity-backed companies through a flexible and active investment approach. Through its commitments to some of the world’s best private equity managers that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual investors, PIN makes the private, public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.