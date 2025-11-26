Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives $145.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Oshkosh stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

