Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.30. Origin Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,234 shares trading hands.

Origin Energy Trading Down 3.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Origin Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

