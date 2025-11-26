ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ONEX Corporation (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.04 and traded as low as $77.44. ONEX shares last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 2,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on ONEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ONEX Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 56.15%.The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter.

ONEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. ONEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

