Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NTNX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

