Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911,510 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NU by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NU by 38.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NU by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,526,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 93,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 15.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 107,406 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NU Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NU stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.