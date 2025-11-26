Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 51.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Nova by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Nova Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $301.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $361.32.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

