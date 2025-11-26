Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 203,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 63,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Trading Down 16.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.