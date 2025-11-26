Nipun Capital L.P. Has $19.99 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Nipun Capital L.P. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 10.8% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nipun Capital L.P. owned 0.32% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $19,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

