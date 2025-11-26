New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 579,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Age Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

