New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 579,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Age Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on New Age Metals
New Age Metals Stock Performance
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.